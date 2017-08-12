President Trump Condemns Violence in Charlottesville as Vehicle Plows Through Crowd of Protesters

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts) Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned violence that erupted between white nationalists and counter-demonstrators on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"We must ALL be united & condemn all that hate stands for," Trump wrote in a Twitter message. "There is no place for this kind of violence in America."

At least one vehicle hit a crowd of people hours after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters, according to witnesses, but it was not clear whether the incident was connected to the earlier melee.

The accident involved three vehicles, and there were multiple injuries, Charlottesville city spokeswoman Miriam Dickler said in a text message.

At least four injured people were spotted at the location where the vehicle struck demonstrators, including one person who was taken away on a stretcher by paramedics. Multiple ambulances were on the scene soon after the early-afternoon incident.

Charlottesville police said in a statement on Facebook that they and Virginia State Police were at the scene of the incident in the city's downtown.

Officials had approved the protest march in downtown Charlottesville but canceled the event and declared a state of emergency after outbreaks of violence.

Reporting by Brandon Shulleeta; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Lisa Von AhnPatrick Rucker; Mary Milliken