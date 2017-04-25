President Trump: Please Secure Release of Pastor Brunson

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Dear Mr. President,

You are an extraordinarily busy man in the world's toughest job so below is a quick read.

(Photo: Facebook/Andrew and Norine Brunson) Pastor Andrew Brunson and his wife, Norine.

Congratulations on your rapid success in securing the freedom of U.S. Citizen charity worker, Aya Hijazi, Mohamed Hassanein (her husband), and four other aid workers who were incarcerated on false charges in Egypt. You have demonstrated when someone really cares in the leadership saddle, matters of justice can be spurred toward favorable results in a timely fashion.

Now I pray you will quickly secure the release of the American citizen Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is imprisoned in Turkey on the basis of false charges of aiding in terrorist plots against that nation. This is an urgent matter. With your God-given gifts at leadership and negotiation, I hope you will cut through all the mud-like excuses that unnecessarily slow things down in the DC swamp. On behalf of Andrew's wife,

Mrs. Norine Brunson, her family, and friends, I request your decisive help. By faith, we thank you in advance for a job that we know will be well done.

Commendations again for your success with the release for Aya Hijazi among others. Amazing work!

And thank you for any and all help in the cause to free Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Sincerely,

Rev. Dr. William Allen Church

Ambassador at Large for Humanitarian Concerns-National Clergy Council, Washington, DC

Rev. Dr. Church is a Christian Activist, a Biblical Ecumenist, Missionary to the Iranian Diaspora, Chairman of the Joint Academic Commission for the National Clergy Council, a Reformed Presbyterian Pastor, and Stated Clerk for The Reformed Presbyterian Church-Hanover Presbytery. He and his wife, Debbie, reside in Manassas, Virginia. He can be reached at jesuschrist2dayoutreach@hotmail.com.