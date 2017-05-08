President Trump's Religious Freedom Order

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

On the National Day of Prayer, President Trump signed an executive order on religious liberty.

Unfortunately, though it was a "first step," it was a small one, an order Ryan Anderson of the Heritage Foundation called "woefully inadequate."

Now, let me be clear: there are things in the order worth praising. The president said that "No American should be forced to choose between the dictates of the federal government and the tenets of their faith."

I couldn't agree more. And I'm thankful that at least so far this administration, unlike the last one, isn't forcing that choice on Americans. Still, protecting religious freedom requires more than just noble sentiments. And here is where the executive order disappoints. After directing the federal government to "vigorously enforce Federal law's robust protections for religious freedom," the measures set forth in the order are, well, less than vigorous.

The order instructs the Secretaries of the Treasury, Labor, and HHS to "consider amending existing regulations" to address "conscience-based objections" to the HHS mandate.

Words like "consider" aren't exactly a guarantee that anything will change. As Ryan Anderson told The Atlantic, the "regulatory relief" promised to groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor may very well amount to, "Well, you have to do it, because [the Supreme Court] told you to do it," but, it "doesn't move the ball" on religious liberty.

Nor does the emphasis on the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits churches and other charitable organizations from endorsing political candidates.

First, the Johnson Amendment is bad law, but it's rarely, if ever, enforced. So the order effectively tells the IRS to continue doing what it is already doing. Second, the inability to endorse candidates from the pulpit on Sunday isn't the problem with religious freedom in this country. The problem is the increasing inability of Christians and other people of religious conviction to practice their faith Monday through Saturday.

Thursday's events suggest that, as I said after the election, the incoming administration has offered us a reprieve on religious freedom, but not a champion. Or as Chuck Colson often put it, salvation doesn't arrive on Air Force One.

So, with or without the executive order we really wanted, we have to know this: The case for religious freedom must be made both in our churches and over our backyard fences. Even had we gotten the executive order many of us had hoped for, it would have been, at best a temporary help.

Why? Because our cultural understanding of religious freedom is currently not strong enough to offer or to sustain a long-term political solution. Like the understanding of marriage was lost in the cultural imagination way before Obergefell, so the understanding of religious freedom has been lost in the culture. Many are just frankly ignorant about what the free exercise of religion means and why our founders thought it so important.

For most Americans, religious freedom means the ability to "attend the church of your choice." The logical corollary of this would be, "what happens in church stays in church."

Of course, if Christians took that idea seriously, there would be a lot fewer religious hospitals, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, etc. Government can't even begin to fill the vacuum left should these institutions be forced out of business.

Americans must be reminded that believers ought not be made to choose between obeying their conscience and serving their neighbor. And it would help if Christians understood this better. In too many churches, being a Christian is about how God can make your life better, not how you can work with God to make the invisible kingdom visible.

This is where the battle for religious freedom will be fought, and either won or lost, no matter who sits in the Oval Office.

