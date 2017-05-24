'Pretty Little Liars' season 7 episode 16 spoilers: Hanna discovers the truth about Lucas' connection with A.D.

Rosewood PD gets one step closer to the PLLs in the upcoming episode of "Pretty Little Liars" season 7.

Facebook/prettylittleliars"Pretty Little Liars" promotional banner

Titled "The Glove That Rocks the Cradle," next week's episode will see the PLLs go out of their way to protect one of their own. Marco (Nicholas Gonzalez) closes in on learning what really happened to Archer (Huw Collins), while the Liars band together in an effort to save their friend.

Ali (Sasha Pieterse) is surprised when Emily (Shay Mitchell) offers a heartfelt gesture, but things immediately take a dark turn because of A.D. Despite new evidence that proves Lucas (Brendan Robinson) is not innocent, Hanna (Ashley Benson) has a hard time accepting the fact that he might have ties to A.D. Also, the Liars get more information on where the game started.

The promo from Freeform opens with Spencer (Troian Bellisario) being interrogated about Archer's disappearance. The detective asks her if she remembers a joke she made about "burying a body." Marco tries to intimidate her into telling the truth, but Spencer is determined to keep their secret. The next scene cuts to the PLLs planning their next move. They head to Lucas' house where he tells Hanna about the real reason why she was tortured.

In other news, Bellisario made her directorial debut during this week's episode, titled "In the Eye Abides the Heart." The PLLs finally found a connection between Charles/Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) and Lucas, while Mona (Janel Parrish) was brought in to take part in the End Game. After finding the comic book Charles and Lucas wrote together, Aria (Lucy Hale) gave it to the enemy in order to save her relationship with Ezra (Ian Harding). Meanwhile, new details about Archer's case led Marco to suspect that four of the PLLs were involved in his murder.

"Pretty Little Liars" airs its seventh and final season every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.