'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 News, Finale Spoilers: A.D.'s Identity Will Be Highlighted in Flashbacks; Emison Gets a Happy Ending

A.D.'s identity will finally be revealed in the finale of "Pretty Little Liars," which will also feature flashbacks of her presence all throughout the entire series. Meanwhile, Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) will have a happy ending.

When the season 7 finale of "Pretty Little Liars" premieres tomorrow, fans of the show will finally know who the mysterious and life-threatening A.D. is.

Series creator I. Marlene King shared with Entertainment Tonight that there were several hints dropped in the last 10 episodes of season 7 to give viewers a bigger chance of discovering who A.D. is, Just Jared Jr. reported.

But just in case fans missed some of these clues, the show will feature a flashback of A.D.'s presence throughout the entire run of "Pretty Little Liars." Brendan Robinson, who plays Lucas, confirmed this with Entertainment Tonight.

Robinson also confirmed that several clues have long been given on the show as to who A.D. is, but he was still blindsided when he first realized who the mysterious character really is.

However, he also teased that it is possible that his character could be A.D. or at least involved with him or her.

The actor also said, "Maybe if he is involved in the whole thing they realize there is a motive behind it." One possible reason for Lucas to be involved with A.D. is that he is trying to protect Hanna (Ashley Benson).

Meanwhile, fans of "Pretty Little Liars" should rejoice because Emily and Alison will surely have a happy ending in the season 7 finale.

Pieterse shared with TV Blog that her character is committed to making something special with Emily.

"It means everything to her. Alison has said before that she's never really had any real memories so I think she really plans to make that with Emily," the actress said.

Tune in to the series finale of "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.