'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7B Spoilers: Girls' Lives Depend on a Board Game

A.D. has prepared the ultimate game for the girls in the second half of the final season of "Pretty Little Liars."

Facebook/prettylittleliars It is playtime on "Pretty Little Liars" season 7B.

In a sneak peek released for the episode titled "Playtime," the killer has sent the Liars a big black box. Spencer (Troian Bellisario) says it was already inside the house when she arrived. The girls are all waiting for Aria (Lucy Hale) to come. They want to open the box with everyone present. It came with a big red ribbon and an envelope. A.D. has a simple message — "It is playtime."

Aria is baffled that A.D. is still stalking them. According to her, the two people they suspect to be the killers are already gone. Noel (Brant Daugherty) is dead, while Jenna (Tammin Sursok), as per Aria's words, is "wandering around in the dark."

Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Hanna (Ashley Benson) reply that clearly, somebody else is out there and he is as crazy as the other two. Aria tells the others that it must mean Jenna and Noel were working for someone and Emily (Shay Mitchell) agrees. Spencer posits they made a mistake by assuming that the two were A.D. The scene cuts just as they were about to open the box.

Series creator I. Marlene King recently revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, as reported by Popsugar, that the girls will find a board game inside the package. A.D. has prepared a deadly game for the Liars, one that they might not be able to win in the end. It looks like Mona (Janel Parrish) is right when she says there is no escaping A.D.

"It's a board game that is created by 'A,' and he forces the PLLs to play this game in the final 10 episodes... The stakes are incredibly high. This is the most shocking, the most romantic, the most deadly season," King teased.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7B returns Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.