'Prey' Xbox One Reviews: Best Sci-Fi Game of the Generation?

Released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last May 5, "Prey" is a first-person shooter game that has gamers exploring an alternate timeline where U.S. President John F. Kennedy survived the assassination.

Arkane Studios Promotional picture for the game "Prey."

Perhaps the greatest strength of "Prey" that sets it apart from others in the same genre is the solidity of its storyline. According to The Verge, Arkane Studios really established their craftsmanship in how the game is "not too flashy, groundbreaking, or self-consciously clever, but solid, complex, and thoughtfully built."

"Prey" follows a timeline wherein Kennedy's survival of the assassination has led to a downpour of budget for the space programs. Inevitably, the human race encounters a blockage in the form of aliens who were attracted to Earth due to the space activity that Kennedy pushed for. Collectively called Typhon, the aliens attack Earth and forces the United States to join arms with U.S.S.R. to fight them off. Along the way, "Prey" gets a lot more complicated and suspenseful in a way that makes the game more wholesome.

iDigitalTimes pointed out one potentially fatal flaw for Arkane Studio's "Prey." According to the review, it seems like it has some stability issues when it comes to enjoying it on Xbox One. "Prey" crashed enough times that the player had to replay tedious sections, which made getting into the groove of the story slightly impossible. The bugs in the game made a breeding ground of frustration that had nothing to do with the aliens. Other than that, "Prey" boasts fun survival and scavenging aspects.

So far, despite the bugs, "Prey" has garnered a lot of positive reviews. Some have dubbed it the best sci-fi game of the generation while others have taken special note of the storyline in which it operates. Arkane Studios definitely set their reputation in stone with "Prey" and hopefully, any further installments down the line will prove to be as wonderfully written as this.