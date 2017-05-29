Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged Rumors: Prince Is in Love but Doesn't Want a Hurried Proposal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looks to be the perfect couple already, and the royal wants it to stay that way. While the pair has been dating for almost a year now, Prince Harry is taking a careful approach to making the "Suits" star his bride.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriBritain's Prince Harry departs during an official visit of Georgetown, Guyana December 2, 2016.

As befitting his station, Prince Harry is putting in a deliberate pace when it comes to his relationship with the American actress. "Harry was being the perfect gentleman with Meghan," an inside source revealed to People earlier, referring to the Prince's demeanor during Pippa Middleton's wedding celebration.

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, noted that the Prince looks like he wants to have Meghan Markle properly acquainted with what it means to be with him, before asking for her hand in marriage. "He wants her to acclimatize to it all," Seward said in an interview with People. "It's such a whole different world to move into — there's so much to get used to," Seward noted.

"He's really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack," Seward added.

The couple has been cultivating their relationship even as they attend to their hectic schedules while working in different countries, according to the International Business Times. The 35-year old actress has been spotted in several London trips, and at times, they have been seen together in various exclusive spots in the city. Prince Harry, 32 years old, has also taken time out of his busy schedule to visit his American girlfriend.

On April 12, Prince Harry flew all the way to Toronto to see Meghan Markle for the Easter celebrations, where the couple has been reported to have spent the weekend in each other's company. Through all these developments, fans and media felt that the couple has been ready for some time now to take the next step in their relationship.