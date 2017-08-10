Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: British Prince Treats 'Suits' Star to an African Safari for Her Birthday

REUTERS/Andrew Parsons/Pool British royalty Prince Harry is currently taking the time off from official duties to spend time with girlfriend Meghan Markle in Africa.

Prince Harry gave his girlfriend Meghan Markle a safari trip to Botswana for her 36th birthday.

E! News revealed that the British prince and the "Suits" star traveled all the way to Africa late last week with some of the prince's close friends.

"It was the night of Meghan's birthday and no doubt there were celebrations," a source told the publication. The source also added that the trip also served as the occasion when the actress met the prince's friends for the first time.

The report also revealed that the first leg of the couple's African tour was at Botswana's Okavango Delta, which is known for being the last area that features the country's greatest wildlife habitat. The couple is also expected to see some of Africa's biggest animals during their trip. "A Botswana safari is one of the few places you're guaranteed to see the Big Fiv — African lions, African elephants, Cape buffalo, African leopards and, of course, the beautiful rhino," the source also stated.

The 32-year-old British royalty and the American star also reportedly plan to sail on the river, spend several nights at a bush camp and a private island. They are also expected to stay in private residences instead of booking themselves in hotel-operated lodges during their time in Africa.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Prince Harry could possibly use their African safari trip as an opportunity to propose to his girlfriend of one year.

Since the two just celebrated their first anniversary as a couple, it could be an ideal time to ask Markle if she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. Africa also holds a special place in the prince's heart, which could mean that he will choose to pop the question in one of his favorite places in the world.

If Prince Harry will indeed propose to Markle in Africa, he would replicate his brother Prince William's own proposal to his wife Kate Middleton. The Duke of Cambridge asked the Duchess' hand in marriage at a wildlife conservancy in Kenya.