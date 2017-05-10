Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dating News: Pair Attend First Public Event as a Couple

(Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle have finally made their long-awaited first public appearance since being revealed as a couple.

For their first event together, they attended the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, where Prince Harry competed for his charities.

Markle was one of the spectators, looking rather amazing as she cheered her man on from the terrace. She was photographed smiling and applauding as Prince Harry showed off his Polo skills.

She also made sure she did all this in style, with the "Suits" star rocking a navy dress by Antonio Berardi and white blazer over her shoulders.

Prince Harry and Markle have been dating for 10 months. Their romance was initially kept a secret, but it looks like the two are ready to show it to the world.

The crowd at the Audi Polo Challenge was packed with stars. Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, dancer Darcey Bussell and actor Matt Smith were also there to watch it all go down. Prince William was also part of the action as a competitor.

There are rumors that Markle will be Prince Harry's plus one at Pippa Middleton's wedding this month although it is being said that they imposed a "no ring, no bring" policy.

This means that only guests who are engaged or married can bring their partner. With the rumors Markle is attending, many are now under the impression she and Prince Harry are already engaged. Daily Mail said that Markle was spotted wearing a gold ring with the initial of her man included in the design.

If Markle were to attend Pippa's wedding, it will not be the first one she goes to with Prince Harry. He also brought the actress to his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding in Jamaica.

Markle and Prince Harry have been flying to each other's hometowns to see each other. Not too long ago, the latter flew to Canada for Easter.