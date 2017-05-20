Prince Harry, Meghan Markle News: Church of England Gives Approval for Prince to Marry Divorcee Actress

The Church of England has confirmed that Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle can have a royal wedding at Westminster Abbey despite her status as a divorcee. The church spoke about the issue to clarify its rule against marrying a divorcee, which had been amended in 2002.

Reuters/Daniel Leal-Olivas/PoolFeatured in the image is Prince Harry

If the nuptial happens, Harry will follow the footsteps of his brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who married Kate Middleton at the same historic church in 2011. There have been concerns that Markle's former marriage with U.S. film and TV producer Trevor Engelson might prevent her from walking down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

But a spokesman said the Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002 which gives the minister the prerogative to "solemnize marriage after divorce when the former spouse is still alive." But clause 3(e) also asks: "Would permitting the new marriage be tantamount to consecrating an old infidelity?"

The spokesman also said that Markle's Jewish background doesn't pose a problem as the Abbey allows interfaith marriages. The "Suits" star was born in L.A. to an African American mother and a Jewish father. She also had a Jewish wedding with Engelson in 2011.

For the dream royal wedding to push through, the Archbishop of Canterbury will have to issue a special license for the ceremony, and Harry will have to secure Queen Elizabeth's permission. But the Mirror reported that the 33-year-old prince has gained the approval of the Queen Mother.

"The way it's going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan, he's already had those conversations with Her Majesty," a royal insider said. Now that he's gotten the Queen's go signal, an engagement is imminent, which may happen at Markle's 36th birthday on Aug. 4.