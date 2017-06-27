Prince Harry Reveals He Once Considered Leaving the Royal Family

Prince Harry recently admitted that he once thought about giving up his royal status.

REUTERS/Phil NoblePrince Harry flew out to Toronto earlier this month to visit his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

In a candid interview, the 32-year-old prince revealed that he once felt so conflicted with his life that he considered leaving his royal life behind to become a commoner. "I spent many years kicking my heels, and I didn't want to grow up," he told journalist Angelina Levin. "There was a time when ... I wanted out ... I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

Prince Harry added that he had a lot of reasons to not want to be in the royal family. He mentioned that the media circus over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, left him traumatized for almost two decades. Additional frustrations made him question the importance of being a prince even more as he approached his twenties.

According to him, the 10 years he served in the Army was the "best escape" he's ever had. Things eventually fell into place when he started dedicating his fame and effort to help those in need. Aside from being involved in charitable institutions and helping others, Prince Harry is spending most of his time with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

He and the "Suits" star have been exclusively dating for almost a year now and many believe an engagement will be announced soon. E! News reported that the prince visited Markle in Toronto earlier this month because they haven't seen each other in a while. Markle is currently busy filming for the show's upcoming season, so Prince Harry decided to see her.

"Harry had planned to fly out this time as he felt it was unfair for Meghan to always be the one flying around, and she'd just come back from the U.S.," an insider told the publication.