Prince William and Kate Middleton News: iPad Off Limits for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are raising their toddlers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, without being exposed to gadgets. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enforcing a strict rule at home by putting iPads off limits to the kids.

REUTERS/Christian Charisius Prince William and Kate Middleton want their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to grow up in a normal environment.

According to reports, the 4-year-old prince and the 2-year-old princess will not be used to swiping and screen time this early. They have been told that iPads are for their parents' use only.

"As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination," an insider told Us Weekly.

The duke and duchess make an effort to give the royal kids a normal life despite their stature.

Prince George apparently bikes around their estate with his father. Reports further stated that he is starting to grow curious about his surroundings and he is constantly asking questions from Prince William.

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, is her mom's shadow. Like most little girls her age, she is also reportedly a fan of Disney princesses.

"I don't think it's quite dawned on her that she's a princess herself," a family friend told the news outlet.

Meanwhile, an activist group based in San Francisco is urging the royal couple not to have a third child. In a letter addressed to Prince William and Middleton, the Having Kids organization pointed out that a big family won't be sustainable and could worsen the impact of climate change.

The group hopes that the royals will be role models in this regard. The group's mission statement promotes smaller families so that each child gets "a fair start in life."

The call for the duke and duchess to have no more kids comes as reports of a third royal baby surfaced in recent weeks. It sprung from a joke that Middleton said during their visit to Poland, where the royal family was given toys ideally for babies. She implied they should have a newborn to put the toys to good use.