Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry Donate to London Fire Victims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry, donated to the victims of the London fire in Grenfell Tower. Following similar gestures from the public, the royals also encouraged other Londoners to help the families who have become homeless due to the tragedy.

According to the Evening Standard, the royals were some of the first to donate money via the news outlet's Dispossessed Fund. A spokesperson from Kensington also confirmed the Duke and Duchess acknowledged the Evening Standard's drive.

As of June 15, the money received from donations already amounted to £700,000 ($894,460). Several London corporate and private firms, civic or church groups and individuals came together to donate blankets, clothes and shoes, food and other supplies to the victims.

Prince William and Middleton will soon become residents of London as they prepare to move in this fall with their kids. Prince Harry, on the other hand, has been living in Kensington for most of his grown-up years. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is currently back in her home in Toronto following a quick trip to the U.S. to promote her show "Suits." It's unclear if Markle also donated to the London fire victims' fund.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth praised the firefighters and emergency services staff who saved families from the Grenfell Tower fire. She also acknowledged London's "incredible community," in a statement Buckingham Palace released.

"Prince Philip and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and other emergency services officers who put their own lives at risk to save others," the statement reads. "It is also heartening to see the incredible generosity of community volunteers rallying to help those affected by this terrible event."

Police counted 30 people died from the tragedy, with 17 still in critical condition and 69 injured. Authorities ruled out that the fire involved foul play.

Prime Minister Theresa May called for a public inquiry. "We owe that to the families, to the people who have lost loved ones, friends, and the homes in which they lived," she said.