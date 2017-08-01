'Princess Diaries' Author Meg Cabot Reveals Script for Third Anne Hathaway Movie Exists

All hope isn't lost on a third installment of "Princess Diaries." Author Meg Cabot revealed that there is a script for the Anne Hathaway starrer.

A third installment of "Princess Diaries" is still in active development, according to author Meg Cabot.

Cabot told E! News that she already read a version of a script for "Princess Diaries 3." She confirmed that the story would not follow the events in the books she wrote and released in 2015, specifically with the introduction of Olivia.

"The last version I read, [Mia] definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister," Cabot said. "That was not the direction they were going."

Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia, and director Garry Marshall discussed doing "Princess Diaries 3." But Marshall passed away in July 2016, before they could get down to business.

Cabot said that the movie still has a chance of happening despite the unfortunate circumstance. It might even be a tribute to Marshall's legacy. The author, however, could not reveal more about "Princess Diaries 3" as she said she is not allowed to discuss anything else.

Meanwhile, Hathaway's "Princess Diaries" co-star Mandy Moore, who played the mean girl, Lana, recently expressed that she doesn't see her character becoming a huge part of the third installment, should it happen. Moore, however, isn't opposed to a cameo.

"If I'm going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo — maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger," Moore told Elle.

"Princess Diaries" ran in theaters in 2001, and was followed by "Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement" in 2004. Aside from Hathaway and Moore, the movies also starred Julie Andrews (Queen Clarisse Rinaldi), Heather Matarazzo (Lilly Moscovitz), Hector Elizondo (Joe) and Chris Pine (Lord Nicholas Devereaux).

The actors have said in various interviews that they would love to work on the third installment. All that's missing now is the green light from Disney.