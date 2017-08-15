'Princess Principal' Episode 7 Spoilers: Spy Anime to Run for Two Cours; Whose Tragic Past Will Be Revealed Next?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

From one tragedy to the next, it seems that the spies' lives outside of the field are all steeped in tears and bad memories. Whose past will be featured next on the Japanese action-adventure anime series, "Princess Principal"?

This week's episode revealed Dorothy's not-so perfect relationship with her father, Danny. The old man used to be a brilliant steam engineer until he lost his hand in an accident. From then on, he had become an angry drunk, causing his daughter to run away from home.

But a new mission from Control brought the two of them together. Although they're standing on opposite sides, the encounter gave the two of them the opportunity to patch things up. Dorothy chose to copy the code cipher off the dead body at the morgue so that her father could get paid for delivering it to the Duke of Normandy, and thus pay off the loan sharks afterward.

However, things did not go as planned. When Danny tried to ask for an increase in payment in order to have something to give to Dorothy, Gazelle, the Duke's agent, killed him instead. The scene broke fans' hearts, especially since Dorothy was also revealed to be waiting for his father at his favorite pub, happy and unaware of her old man's fate. Will she ever find out the truth?

On the brighter side of things, fans have also been treated to the revelation that the anime series will be more than 13 episodes after all since the most recent episode featured the spies' 18th case. There is still no official news about how many episodes will be shown, but since each episode tackles one of the spies' cases in no particular order, it seems very likely that Ange, Dorothy and their crew will be around for a second cour.

Whose past will be revealed next? Will it be just as tragic, or even more so, as Chise's and Dorothy's?

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.