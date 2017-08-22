'Princess Principal' Episode 8 Spoilers: Ange and the Girls to Face Their Biggest Case Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese spy-action anime series "Princess Principal."

The girls' latest case may not be directly connected to the Duke of Normandy, but one can't help but wonder if this could perhaps be just the calm before the storm. What new case will be featured on the next episode of the Japanese spy anime series, "Princess Principal"?

This week's episode saw the girls infiltrate a laundry mill in the hope of catching a serial killer known as Poison Gas Jack. Since the said killer used nerve gas to kill his victim, Control believed he could be in the military, or he could have strong connections inside it.

Production of nerve gas has already been banned by the Geneva Convention, and the only place the killer could get his supply was from the unused ones kept at the military store houses inside the London Wall.

But since being in the army was not a commonly female thing to do, the girls opt instead to work undercover at the laundry mill and catch the killer by doing a pyridine test on each of the clothes. Nerve gas tends to stick on fabric and reacts when sprayed with a pyridine solution.

Fans found this filler episode a very fulfilling one. Not only did it take a break from the Duke of Normandy, but it also managed to show a different side to the girls; that is, despite all of the cruelty and violence that they have already been exposed to, they have not yet lost their faith in the common people. Also, if they need to, they are willing to go the extra mile to improve the living and working conditions of the people they encounter.

Will there be more cases like this; one that gets them close to people who can inspire them to make connections, if only for a while, and show a gentler, more human side to their personalities?

What establishment will Princess be forced to purchase next for the sake of their mission? What Japanese customs and cultures will Chise be sharing with her new friends? And what other conspiracies will they be able to resolve together before the Duke of Normandy catches on and takes them apart?

"Princess Principal" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.