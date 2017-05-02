'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers: Secrets Are Exposed as T-Bag and Lincoln Struggle to Understand Michael's Resurrection

Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) continues to struggle with the idea that Michael (Wentworth Miller) is still alive in the next episode of "Prison Break." To add weight to her burden, T-Bag (Robert Knepper) also reveals a disturbing truth about her current husband, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein).

YouTube/Prison BreakA screenshot of Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and T-Bag (Robert Knepper) from FOX’s action-thriller series “Prison Break.”

The previous episode may have ended with the tragic death of Kellerman (Paul Adelstein), but his demise also led to T-Bag discovering that Jacob may be in cahoots with the enemy. In the official trailer for the next episode, T-Bag is seen showing Sara the snapshot he took of Jacob talking with a known associate of the mysterious Poseidon. Will this finally convince her, beyond a doubt, that Michael may still be alive?

YouTube/Prison Break

Meanwhile, back in Yemen, the brothers Michael and Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) are finally reunited for real. However, the trailer also reveals that Lincoln will have a fit of rage over the many shady truths behind Michael's life after his presumed death. Michael claims that everything he's ever done was done for the sake of his family. What does he mean, and what actual dangers is he protecting his family from?

The official synopsis teases that the truth will finally be revealed when the episode titled "Contingency" rolls around. C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) will also come up with a new plan that can hopefully help them escape Yemen. However, if the plan is not executed quickly enough, it may end up putting them in even more danger than they are in right now, especially since Cyclops (Amin El Gamal) will be on their trail.

The Ogygia crew has already broken out of prison, but the unfortunate death of Ramal (Numan Acar), the leader of ISIL in Yemen, by their own hands, has made it doubly impossible to escape a country that has now gone on heightened alert.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Paul Scheuring revealed a plan that may not bode well for the guys in Yemen. He said that he has always wanted to draw blood and put characters' lives at risk in each action sequences to let the audience know that the series will never shy away from killing off anyone.

"So I knew that at least two characters had to die this season," Scheuring added.

Is another character death looming on the horizon?

"Prison Break" season 5 episode 5 airs on Tuesday, May 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.