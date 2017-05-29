'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Lincoln Steps Up Game for Sara

Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and her son are in grave danger in the upcoming season finale of "Prison Break."

Facebook/PrisonBreakJacob will go after Sara in the upcoming episode of "Prison Break."

In the episode titled "Behind the Eyes," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Sara's crazy husband, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein), aka Poseidon, will do everything in his power to get her and Mike (Christian Michael Cooper) back. Now that his identity has been revealed, the ex-CIA agent will hold nothing back until Michael (Wentworth Miller) is dead and buried six feet under the ground. Only then will he be able to convince himself that Sara belongs to him.

Jacob's plans for Sara and Mike are no secret to Michael. He needs all the help he can get to save his family from the enemy. Fortunately, his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) is there to lend his support. The older man continues to deal with the guilt of abandoning Sara when he thought Michael was dead. Lincoln blames himself for his sister-in-law's predicament. If he did not leave her while dealing with his own grief, she might never have met Jacob.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Purcell hinted that Lincoln would do everything to save Sara and his little nephew. Jacob is a dangerous man. Both he and Michael know what is at stake. One or both of them may end up dying in the finale. Still, Lincoln will make it his life mission to stop the ex-CIA agent from getting what he wants.

"After the whole sh– went down, he just took off," Purcell explained. "He had his own drama, his own life. He's been struggling with his own demons for many, many years and thought it best not to bring it all upon Sara and Mikey, and he certainly does feel remorse because of that, and that's touched on somewhat in the series."

"Prison Break's" season 5 finale will air on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.