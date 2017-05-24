'Prison Break' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Poseidon Readies for Final Attack

Jacob (Mark Feuerstein), aka Poseidon, will make sure Michael (Wentworth Miller) will not have Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) in the upcoming season finale of "Prison Break."

Facebook/PrisonBreakMichael will go after Poseidon in the upcoming episode of "Prison Break."

In the episode titled "Behind the Eyes," the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide) reveals that the ex-CIA agent will do his best to take down Michael and the rest of the gang. Now that his identity has been revealed, he sees no reason to try and convince Sara that he is anything but innocent. As far as Jacob is concerned, his wife and her son Mike (Christian Michael Cooper) belong only to him.

Michael and his brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), on the other hand, will not let Jacob succeed in his evil quest. Even through the escalating threats they will face, the two will stay united and will protect Sara and Mike from harm. This will lead to the inevitable showdown between the two parties. Jacob is aiming for the kill. As long as Michael is alive, he knows he will not completely own Sara.

According to spoilers, someone will definitely end up dying in the finale. Whether he or she is from Michael's circle is anybody's guess.

If there is one thing that viewers can expect, it is Lincoln's almost desperate need to save Sara and his nephew.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Purcell spoke about how his character regretted not being there for Sara after losing Michael. Lincoln will do anything to protect her and the little boy, even if it means sacrificing his own life.

"After the whole sh– went down, he just took off. He had his own drama, his own life. He's been struggling with his own demons for many, many years and thought it best not to bring it all upon Sara and Mikey, and he certainly does feel remorse because of that, and that's touched on somewhat in the series," Purcell said.

"Prison Break's" season 5 finale will air on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.