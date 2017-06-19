'Prison Break' Season 6 Spoilers: Agent Mahone to Return?

FBI agent Mahone (William Fichtner) might appear again in the potential next season of "Prison Break."

Facebook/PrisonBreakA fan-favorite character may return in the next season of "Prison Break."

According to predictions, Fichtner's character will make a triumphant return in the new installment of the FOX series.

Previously, it was hinted that the storyline will take a break from the heavy themes of the past seasons and finally show Michael (Wentworth Miller) happy with his family. The protagonist's life has been nothing more than a deadly chase from the start. Separated from his brother and the woman he loves, Michael had to claw his way to safety to reunite with them in the season 5 finale.

Back in season 4, Mahone proved to be one of the most interesting characters ever on the show. Instead of being the villain the viewers had pegged him to be, he turned out to be a godsend to Michael. After being exonerated, the FBI ordered Mahone to spy on Michael and prevent him from planning another prison break. In the end, it turned out that he was aiding the convict so the latter could rescue Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) from Miami-Dade. The fans want to see more of the FBI agent in the series, preferably when he meets Michael again and they get to talk about their unique friendship.

Meanwhile, spoilers posit that Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) and Sheba (Inbar Lavi) will finally take their relationship to the next level. Now that Michael is living together with Sara and their son, Lincoln needs to have his own happy ending. Sheba has proven that she is strong enough to stand beside a man as unpredictable as her boyfriend. She has remained loyal to him through the years and served as a pillar of strength when Lincoln was at his lowest. Many fans think it is about time he enjoys some happiness in his life with the woman who deserves him, just like his brother.

FOX has yet to renew "Prison Break" for season 6.