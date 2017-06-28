Pro-Life News: Woman Chooses to Give Birth to Baby With No Legs, Rejecting Abortion Advice of Doctors and Her Husband

California mother Rosa Perez was told by her doctors that she would give birth to a "monster" and strongly advised her to just abort the baby.

(PHOTO: 40 DAYS FOR LIFE) A young girl holda a placard carrying a message from the 40 Days for Life organization.

Even her husband encouraged her to get an abortion after her doctors warned that the baby had a "condition so severe" that the child could come out of her womb "in pieces." They told her the baby had no nose or chin, and probably would have missing internal organs as well, LifeSite News reported.

Perez rejected their advice, saying she wanted to keep her baby, no matter what happens.

"The diagnosis of a doctor does not compare to the love and the warmth of a parent," she told LifeSiteNews. "God has the last word."

"It's worth keeping your baby until God wants to take your baby," she added.

Perez gave birth to a girl by C-section in 2011. She had no legs among other deficiencies. Over a period of time the baby girl underwent a series of surgeries. She survived them all. For that, Perez named her Milagros, the Spanish word for miracle.

Despite her physical handicap, Milagros is brimming with joy. She just finished kindergarten and is set to begin her schooling later this year.

Her mother described her as very self-assured, strong and independent.

"I accept her as she is," she said.

Perez found support in 40 Days for Life, an international movement that organizes vigils outside abortion facilities for the purpose of praying for mothers who go into the abortion centers for an abortion.

Perez admitted that caring for Milagros presents many challenges for her family.

"It's not easy," she said.

But what keeps them going is the inspiration that Milagros brings. "Just thinking about it, it's joy. It brings you to tears. You see them alive and you say, 'It's worth it,'" she said.

Perez said she wants to tell other parents facing a situation similar to what she went through that nothing matters as much as loving your child.

Earlier this year, a homeless young woman from Rockford, Illinois also had to choose between abortion and life when she realized she was pregnant, according to Save the Storks.

With no home to go to after she and her boyfriend had been kicked out of their apartment after they both lost their jobs, the woman was about to go to an abortion clinic when she saw a Stork Bus parked outside the clinic. One of the people inside the bus, a nurse, offered her a free ultrasound scan.

She agreed. When the nurse showed her the baby's heartbeat, she was overcome with emotions. Right there and then, she decided to keep the baby.

The nurse and counselor at the bus prayed with her and assured her that she would receive assistance from a local pregnancy center where she would receive resources that would enable her to find housing, food, and supplies for her child while she and her boyfriend looked for jobs.