PS Plus Free Games February 2017 Latest: Sony to Reveal Lineup Feb. 1? 'Lego Batman 3: Batman Beyond,' 'Alienation' included?

Sony Computer Entertainment is yet to announce the lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus (PS Plus), but the rumor mills already have some predictions on what the list will look like.

Warner Bros. Interactive EntertainmentA screenshot from "Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham," one of the titles predicted to be included in the PS Plus free games lineup for February 2017

One of the games Sony is expected to give away for free via the PS Plus program is "Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham," which is a very likely game that members will get.

Sony has offered tons of "Lego" titles for free via the PS Plus program. PlayStation Universe points out that it has been a couple of years since the studio offered Lego-themed games.

That being said, making "Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham" will make for a perfect PS Plus free game offering for the month of February.

Apart from the superhero-themed action-adventure title, another game predicted to be part of next month's freebies is "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China."

The game is the first of three side-scrolling "Assassin's Creed" spinoffs released by Ubisoft. By offering it for free via the PS Plus program, the developer might entice more players to try the two games after it, "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India" and "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia."

Another title that is often included in PS Plus free games predictions is "Gravity Rush Remastered." Sony is expected to give it away for free to promote the newly-released sequel, "Gravity Rush 2."

This way, there will be a better chance of these PS Plus subscribers picking up the brand-new game after trying the original for free.

Another title expected to be a PS Plus free game for February is the shooter and role-playing video game, "Alienation." With its positive reviews from critics and gamers alike, this title has what it takes to headline the lineup.

Sony is expected to announce the official PS Plus free games for February 2017 during the first day of the said month, which falls on a Wednesday — the day Sony usually reveals them.