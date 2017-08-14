PS4 Pro News: Next Firmware Update Will Let Gamers Stream Twitch at 1080p, 60fps

Sony PlayStation Promotional image for PS4 Pro.

The next firmware update for the PlayStation 4 Pro will allow users to stream their games through Twitch in a 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Firmware 5.0 is still in its beta stage this month, but Eurogamer reported they were able to obtain the release notes for the upcoming PS4 Pro update.

The new update includes the addition of an option to stream via Twitch. While the Remote Play and Share Play functions that are already available in the PS4 Pro allows players to stream with 1080p resolution, players that will install the 5.0 firmware update get the chance to stream on Twitch not just at 1080p resolution but also in 60 fps.

The upcoming firmware update also expands the functionality of sharing contents through the PS4 Pro. The current version for the PS4 Pro only allowed players to follow verified accounts of popular gamers, streamers, developers, and YouTube stars. However, with the 5.0 firmware, PS4 Pro owners can start following anyone that has a PlayStation account.

Eurogamer shared that one of reasons that Sony gave as to why they were implementing the change is to "encourage more sharing of content and more interactions." Following other players on the PS4 Pro will soon be less tedious. Apart from being able to follow anyone, the change will also drop the requirement for a friend request verification.

Developers, on the other hand, will be given more control on who should follow them. They can even block some users as well with the arrival of firmware 5.0.

PC gamers always had the upper hand as they were able to stream at 1080p 60 fps. However, the upcoming firmware update for PS4 Pro will somehow tip the balance for some console users.

PS4 Pro's 5.0 firmware will also apply several changes in parental controls.

Family accounts can soon register multiple adult accounts. Parents will also be given more options as they set parental controls on every sub account they oversee. Sony PlayStation will also launch an application available on PC and smartphones where parents with PS4 Pro can easily view and manage their children's accounts.

Sony has yet to announce when firmware 5.0 will arrive.