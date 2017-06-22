'Psych: The Movie' Release Date News: Cast and Crew Wrap Principal Photography

"Psych: The Movie" lead actors James Roday and Dulé Hill confirmed this week that the upcoming movie has already wrapped filming.

Facebook/PsychTheMoviePromotional photo for "Psych: The Movie"

Both actors posted on social media on June 20 and teased that the principal photography for the upcoming film had already been completed.

"Well, Psychos... we tried our best and made a thing. The rest is up to you," posted Roday on Twitter. Meanwhile, Hill shared a snap on Instagram of the connecting doors featured in the trailer for the film and captioned it, "...and that's a wrap."

"Psych: The Movie" is a holiday special based on USA Network's TV series "Psych," which debuted in 2006 and ended its eight-season run in 2014. The long-running TV series focused on an idler named Shawn Spencer, characterized by his photographic memory and deductive reasoning. Spencer's abilities allowed him to become a reliable and exemplary detective, although this was first hindered by his feeling of disdain for the local police. His contempt for them stemmed from his bad relationship with his father, who happened to be a local cop. Towards the end, however, Spencer was able to join local law enforcement as a psychic and consultant.

Most of "Psych's" cast members will return to reprise their roles in the feature-length holiday special, including Roday, Hill, Tim Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson. Also expected to return is Cary Elwes as one of Spencer's major adversaries, Despereaux. Recently, it was also reported that "Chuck" star Zachary Levi will join the cast of "Psych: The Movie," where he will portray a ruthless villain named Thin White Duke.

Based on reports, the upcoming two-hour holiday movie will start three years after the "Psych" season 8 finale and will see the gang reunite after one of them is singled out by a mysterious attacker. "Psych" director Steve Franks will be back in the directorial chair, with Roday and Hill joining him as executive producers.

"Psych: The Movie" is set to air in December.