'Quantico' Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers: Alex and Owen Discuss Tactics

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will attempt to reveal the truth to Owen (Blair Underwood) in the upcoming episode of "Quantico." Will he believe her?

In the episode titled "ZTORCH," the synopsis reveals that Owen will be told that there are traitors in his group. Alex will try to convince him that the claim is true. She wants him to help her flush out the mole and stop all the crazy things happening. Viewers are aware that Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) and two others are members of the AIC, the rogue faction that drafted the best of the best from the recruits. Ryan, Leon (Aaron Diaz) and Dayana (Pearl Thusi) have been deemed by the traitors as worthy for the cause. Alex is a good candidate, but she has shown that she is not violent enough.

It remains unclear if Owen really has no idea about the defectors. Viewers will find it hard to believe that a man like him will not know what is happening. He is a formidable agent after all. It will be interesting to see how Owen will react to Alex's suspicions. Will he start to plan tactics with her?

Meanwhile, the show will start to embrace the promised single timeline starting in episode 13. There will no longer be past plots. Executive producer Josh Safran made it clear though that the new storyline would begin in episode 14. He promised Entertainment Weekly that the new format would not cause confusion to fans anymore.

"Episode 14 could be a new pilot. If you've never seen the show before, you could walk right in and not have any trouble following a single thing. It is brand new. That's why we're set [from changing more of the story to reflect the political landscape], because the structure of episode 14 is so crystal clear without a single moment of confusion anywhere," the EP told EW.

"Quantico" season 2 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.