'Quantico' Season 3 News, Air Date: ABC Renews Series for 13-Episode Season; Showrunner Talks Season 3 Story

ABC has officially renewed "Quantico" for a third season. And with Alex (Priyanka Chopra) now a fugitive, where will season 3 take her?

The fate of "Quantico" was up in the air as season 2 failed to impress with its ratings. However, ABC is taking a chance on the series by ordering a third season, though also decreasing its episode count to 13. Additionally, showrunner Josh Safran is leaving his post and "Quantico" is in search for someone to replace him. Safran, however, will still act as a consultant.

"My deal on the show was two years only and it's up," Safran told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm leaving the show in a good place and capable hands."

But with a season 3 on the horizon, fans are wondering what challenges will Alex have to face next. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Safran teased that Alex will not stay on the run for a long time since she has something that the world needs.

"She is probably one of the best operatives and therefore has a lot of skills that can be used," he pointed out. "I would look at it more like the back nine [episodes], basically that Alex and her team would need to keep the very precarious balance that is in the world that's tipping us toward war."

The season 2 finale saw Alex sacrificing herself for the greater good by killing President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris), making her a criminal, and Safran views this as a huge change from the season 1 Alex who was very selfish.

But Alex was not alone in the end. Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) was there to keep her company. And while Alex and Owen (Blair Underwood) did have a fling going on for a short while, Safran revealed that Alex and Ryan were always meant to be together in the end.

"Quantico" season 3 does not have a premiere date yet.