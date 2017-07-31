'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex Relies on Contacts to Stay Alive

Facebook/QuanticoABC Alex will try to stay alive in the next season of "Quantico."

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will have to rely on her connections to stay alive in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

In last season's finale, Alex made the difficult decision to sacrifice herself to expose the truth about President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). She is now a fugitive, but she is not alone. Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) is with her after he refused to be left behind.

In a May interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's creator, Josh Safran, said Alex would make good use of her skills and contacts while staying off the grid in the new installment. He hinted that the couple will fare quite well while on the run, considering their extensive experience in the field.

"We have definitely talked about that — we wouldn't have sent her off without having a game plan of how she would operate. Now she's on the run, but at the same time, she is probably one of the best operatives and therefore has a lot of skills that can be used... All I can say [for a potential season 3 storyline] is that if it were up to me, I would look at it more like the back nine [episodes], basically that Alex and her team would need to keep the very precarious balance that is in the world that's tipping us toward war," Safran told the media outlet.

While Alex and Ryan are dodging capture, the rest of their former colleagues will move on with their lives. Owen (Blair Underwood) is the current deputy director of the CIA, while Shelby (Johanna Braddy) will return to Quantico as an instructor. She is determined to forget Clay (Hunter Parrish), who eloped with Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez) in the previous episode.

The upcoming season of the ABC series will only have 13 episodes, instead of the usual 22 that the previous installments showed.

Meanwhile, Michael Seitzman from "Code Black" has been named as "Quantico's" new showrunner and executive producer. He replaces Safran, who will still be attached to the show as a consultant.

According to reports, "Quantico" will premiere in January 2018.