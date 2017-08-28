'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Owen Recruit Harry to the CIA?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Harry is back in the next season of "Quantico."

Harry (Russell Tovey) will have to choose sides in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Recent spoilers reveal that the British agent will be returning stateside in the new installment after quite a lengthy vacation in his home country. The last time he was seen, Harry was forced by his ex-lover Sebastian (David Lim) to leave the United States and not join the CIA-FBI task force of ex-president Claire Haas (Marcia Cross). The former undercover British Intelligence operative is speculated to reach out to his good friend, Alex (Priyanka Chopra), who is currently on the run with her boyfriend, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). The authorities are after them because of their exposé on the late President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris).

With Harry back in the U.S., there is a huge possibility that the CIA will once again be interested in tapping his skills. The current director, Owen (Blair Underwood), may want to offer Harry a job at Langley. It remains to be seen if the agency will be asked to capture Alex and Ryan, but if this happens, both of them will have to decide if their friendship with the fugitives is more important than the government's directives.

Meanwhile, Alex will definitely need to watch her back, as a group of former agents appears to be getting ready to come after her.

According to Variety, actress Marlee Matlin will be part of the series in the new installment as a series regular. She is set to play Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent, who will be joining several returning characters to form a special unit.

Turner used to be the Bureau's number one undercover agent before her unfortunate accident. A bomb blew up near her and she has been deaf ever since. She will be asked to return for a special mission where she will work with fellow operatives with unique skills of their own. If she and her group will be tasked to track down Alex and Ryan, the two will definitely have hard time trying to stay alive.

According to reports, "Quantico" will premiere in 2018.