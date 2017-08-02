Quarterback Derek Carr Says Holy Spirit Gave Him Prophetic Word That Saved Three Men From Suicide (Video)

(Photo: USA Today Sports/Kelly L Cox) Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gestures before the snap against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, December 24, 2016.

Derek Carr, award-winning quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, testified that the Holy Spirit asked him to speak a prophetic word that saved the lives of three young men who were on the brink of suicide.

Carr explained that he and his brother were invited to speak at a church event and after he finished, the pastor of the church had an altar call. It was during that altar call that he audibly heard the voice of the Holy Spirit.

"The Holy Spirit tells me someone in here is going to commit suicide unless you say something," Carr revealed in a Facebook video posted on Saturday on the Holy Spirit Lifestyle page.

He wrestled with the thought of sharing the word of knowledge the Spirit of God gave to him, but Carr concluded that he should be obedient to the voice of God.

"Am I really going to stand up here as the pastor is giving an altar call and be like, 'Hey, someone is going to commit suicide,' and no one comes up? It takes a lot of obedience to get up there and do that," he explained.

The 26-year-old eventually decided to be obedient and asked the pastor of the church if he could address the audience.

He spoke, "For someone in here, it got so hard, to where you were going to end your life and kill yourself and commit suicide tonight. I'm just here to tell you Jesus loves you, that I love you, and that he has a plan for your life."

Carr said a man at the altar pointed to himself.

"He came up and was just balling his eyes out just standing there," Carr recalled.

Then he noticed his brother praying for another young man who also had the same intentions. As the event came to a close, Carr said he met another man in the parking lot who was also planning on committing suicide.

"I had never met these three people in my life and I just told them how much I love them, how much God loved them, how much Jesus loved them," he concluded. "All I was doing was being obedient."

The athlete is known for frequently speaking about his Christian faith and has said that it's the most important thing in his life. Carr recently became the NFL's highest paid player and said the first thing he would do is pay his tithe. He also has two tattoos that showcase his faith. One is a verse from the Old Testament book of Jeremiah and the other is a Chi-Rho symbol, which symbolizes Jesus as the risen Messiah.