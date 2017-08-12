'Queen of the South' Gets Season 3 Renewal at USA Network

(Photo: Facebook/QueenOnUSA) "Queen of the South" has been picked up for another season by USA Network.

USA Network is not yet letting go of its queen.

"Queen of the South" has been renewed for a third season by the network, according to reports. The pickup, which comes just a few weeks before season 2 finale airs, does not come as a huge surprise since the show has been a solid ratings performer since its debut in 2016.

The Alice Braga-led drama has averaged 2 million total viewers for this season — currently ranked no. 1 in the Thursday night lineup among P18–49. It also dominates the night's cable drama among P25–54, P18–34, and P2+ as of this writing.

Starring Braga as the lead, "Queen of the South" is based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte's 2002 book "La Reina del Sur." The show follows the gripping story of Teresa, who was forced to become a leader of a Mexican drug cartel and find refuge in the United States. Season 2 is still on air and it explores Teresa as she struggles to survive while learning the ropes of the drug trade. Her situation forces her to forge a new alliance with Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon), the spouse of her rival.

In an interview earlier this month, Falcon commended the show for not stereotyping its characters. "It's important to show the world kind of the way it is. Not all Hispanics are criminals or drug lords or maids," the actress said.

The Hollywood Reporter points out that "Queen of the South" is a part of USA Network's effort to come up with edgier and darker programs for its viewers (i.e., "Colony," "The Sinner," "Shooter" and "Mr. Robot"). A renewal has yet to be determined for "Shooter," which recently reduced its season-two order after lead actor Ryan Phillippe suffered a leg injury. Rookie dramas for the next season include "Unsolved" and "Damnation."

The third season of "Queen of the South" is expected to premiere June 2018, while the season 2 finale will air Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.