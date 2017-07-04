Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick Get Engaged Friday Night

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Quentin Tarantino is engaged.

Quentin Tarantino and Israeli girlfriend Daniela Pick will soon be walking down the aisle, as new reports are saying that the couple are now engaged.

Tarantino and Pick apparently got engaged in Los Angeles on Friday night. Pick, who is the daughter of famous Israeli musician Tzvika Pick, confirmed the wonderful story to Israeli news site Ynetnews.

"It's true, we're very happy and very excited," she said.

The "Django Unchained" director began dating Pick in 2009. Tarantino was in Israel at the time to promote "Inglourious Basterds." Since then, the couple have been dating on and off.

In December 2015, Tarantino was in a relationship with "The Hateful Eight" costume designer Courtney Hoffman. However, the two broke up and Tarantino reconnected with Pick sometime in 2016. With the news of an engagement, it certainly looks like things are going well and getting serious between them.

This will be Tarantino's first time getting married, as he has previously revealed that he puts his career well before his personal life. Pick has also never been married before.

"I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60," Tarantino told GQ in an interview. "But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."

Tarantino has carved himself a reputable career, having directed many critically acclaimed films. He has been nominated for an Academy Award five times - twice for Best Director and the other three for Best Original Screenplay. He won the latter for both "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained."

He has also been the recipient of the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1994 for his work on "Pulp Fiction," which stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. All three stars were nominated for their acting work on the film.