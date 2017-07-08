Quick Fixes for DIRECTV NOW Video Streaming Problems on Roku

Facebook/directvnow DIRECTV NOW is compatible with Roku.

With the weekend here, some people would just like to relax and stream their favorite shows. But for those with DIRECTV NOW on Roku having problems, here are some quick fixes and tips.

First of all, the number one rule of streaming is to have a stable internet connection. Since streaming relies on connecting to the web to provide content, intermittent connectivity will put a damper on a DIRECTV NOW binge on Roku players or devices.

The same goes for trying to pair the Roku mobile application with devices. The internet should always be considered. In order to make sure that everything will run smoothly, users are advised to check their connection's signal strength.

Another thing to remember is that the Roku device comes with a remote control, and those usually run on batteries. If the batteries have run out of juice then the remote control will stop working. If that does not help, users are advised to try unplugging their Roku devices from their televisions or monitors for a brief period of time. Restarting the Roku device should also help.

However, Roku also has a mobile application. In that case, users should make sure that their mobile device is fully functional and has enough juice left. It would also be wise to make sure the app is completely up-to-date. The same goes for the mobile device's operating system.

If that does not work, restarting the Roku mobile app or the mobile device itself should be tried. Uninstalling the DIRECTV NOW and Roku apps and then reinstalling them again may also solve the problem.

DIRECTV NOW is now compatible with Roku. According to their website, setting up DIRECTV NOW on Roku will require a Wi-Fi connection, a DIRECTV NOW account, a Roku TV or any HD / Ultra HDTV with an HDMI port that is compatible and a Roku account. On mobile, a Roku device and remote or mobile app is also needed.