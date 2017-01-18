Rabbi Claims Jesus Christ Will Return in 2022, Bases His Prediction on Astronomy

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A rabbi in Israel is prediciting that Jesus Christ might return in 2022 when astronomers foresee two large stars colliding and creating a light visible from Earth.

Rabbi Yosef Berger of King David's Tomb in Mount Zion, Jerusalem, pointed to research by astronomers foreseeing that two stars in the Northern Cross, in the star system KIC 9832227, will collide in 2022, creating a blast so powerful that it will be visible to the naked eye from Earth.

Berger told Breaking Israel News last week that the 12th century Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, known by the acronym Rambam, charted the appearance of such light as aligning with the return of Christ.

"The Rambam brings this verse about a star appearing as proof that the Messiah will come one day," he explained. "But he says it will come from Jacob, and not from Esau. More specifically, from the tribe of Judah."

Berger also pointed to the Zohar, a collection of commentaries on the Jewish Torah, adding: "The Zohar states explicitly that the Messianic process will be accompanied by several stars appearing."

The rabbi suggested that passages like Numbers 24:17 refer to such stars: "I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not nigh; there shall step forth a star out of Yakov, and a scepter shall rise out of Yisrael, and shall smite through the corners of Moab, and break down all the sons of Seth."

World renowned evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has repeatedly warned against believing those who claim to know the date of Jesus' second coming, noting that human beings have no way of knowing when it will happen.

"Jesus warned us against making precise predictions about His return; only God knows exactly when Christ will come again to bring an end to the present world system," Graham says.

"Jesus did, however, say that the world would grow increasingly confused and dangerous before He returns. He declared, 'You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. ... Nation will rise against nation' (Matthew 24:6-7)."

MailOnline reported that some astronomy experts, such as professor Larry Molnar from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have also predicted supernovas, or massive explosions resulting from two stars colliding.

Molnar said that another supernova is coming right around 2022.

"It's a one-in-a-million chance that you can predict an explosion," he added.

Molnar and his colleagues will be studying KIC 9832227 in the next year over the full range of wavelengths: using the Very Large Array, the Infrared Telescope Facility, and the XMM-Newton spacecraft to study the star's radio, infrared and X-ray emission, the article added.

Matt Walhout, dean for research and scholarship at Calvin College, described the ambitions of the project:

"If Larry's prediction is correct, his project will demonstrate for the first time that astronomers can catch certain binary stars in the act of dying, and that they can track the last few years of a stellar death spiral up to the point of final, dramatic explosion.

"The project is significant not only because of the scientific results, but also because it is likely to capture the imagination of people on the street."

Evangelist Ray Comfort recently spoke out about end of the world predictions, saying that in contrast to what some scientists see as "doom and gloom," Christians have a "wonderful and glorious hope" promised in Jesus.

"We have to face a morally perfect God and a perfect Law that will see that perfect justice is done. Every skeleton in the closet, every hidden motive, every deed done in darkness, will be brought into the light. That's why we must warn every man that we might present every man (and woman) perfect in Christ Jesus," he said in a Facebook post.