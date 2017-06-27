'Race Kings' Updates: Timing, Maintaining Momentum, and Paying Attention to Objectives Keys to Winning

The latest racing game from Hutch Games, "Race Kings," has finally arrived and earned the nod of gamers whose idea of entertainment involves virtual adrenaline rush. While the game is practically easy to maneuver, the key to winning it is a combination of timing, maintaining momentum, and paying attention to objectives.

There is no denying that a great deal of practice is the best way to learn when to launch perfectly. Hence, players of "Race Kings" are advised to hold off their enthusiasm and do not start racing way too soon. Otherwise, they will start at a wrong timing and lose the race.

Once a player has figured out the best time to start the race, he is advised to hit the handbrake at the same time as the virtual car will go over the yellow line. From there, he can begin drifting perfectly. However, once it is time for him to get out of the drift, he needs to keep the drift needle low in the blue until he reaches the end or corner of the drift. At this point, it is imperative for him to step on his gas hard so he can cross the exit line ahead of the needle hitting the red.

Timing and maintaining the momentum are not the only things that every player needs to remember when playing "Race Kings," though. It is also important for him to focus on his objectives as it works as a leveling up system of the game. If a player completes enough objectives, he will not only level up in the game but will also be able to place larger bets, unlock new car classes, and retain more money.

On the whole, objectives are fair and simple as they are nothing more than what a player does throughout the game, such as performing a perfect drift, completing a certain number of races, or winning a particular numbe. Hence, they are considered the easiest ways to get to the top of the game.