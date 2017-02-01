'Rainbow Six Siege': Get To Know 'Operation Velvet Shell's' First Operator, Jackal

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Operation Velvet Shell" is set to bring plenty of significant additions to "Rainbow Six Siege" in the near future. And among those add-ons that players can look forward to seeing are new Operators.

Twitter courtesy of Rainbow Six SiegeJackal is one of the two new Operators coming to 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Recently, developers finally introduced one of these new Operators, revealing that Ryad Ramirez Al-Hassar - the man also known as Jackal - is on his way to the game.

Developers revealed more details about Jackal's background in a recent post on the game's official website.

As a member of the Spanish Grupo Especial de Operaciones (G.E.O.), Jackal is a valiant defender of the law, someone who specializes in counter-terrorism and is also a thorn in the side of drug trafficking rings.

Jackal also specializes in hunting fugitives down. But even if things don't go his way, he's also well-versed in the art of survival, and this ensures that he himself will be a difficult target to topple.

Inside the game, Jackal will be wielding the C7E and the PDW9 as his primary weapons, while the ITA 12S and the USP 40 will be serving as his secondary armaments.

The second Operator coming to "Rainbow Six Siege" is also a member of the Spanish G.E.O., though the identity of this character has not been revealed just yet.

More details about the two new operators are set to be revealed during the upcoming "Six Invitational" event that is set to get underway on Feb. 3.

In addition to the Operators, "Operation Velvet Shell" will also feature the new multiplayer map known as Coastline that will be taking players to a gorgeous setting in Ibiza where some action-packed firefights will be taking place sometime soon.

Players can likewise look forward to seeing more weapons and items also being included in the "Operation Velvet Shell" downloadable content pack.

More news about when "Operation Velvet Shell" will be released for "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available soon.