'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Ubisoft to Continue Releasing Free DLCs Instead of Sequels; Operation Health Details Announced

Ubisoft's "Rainbow Six Siege" continues to be a success in the gaming industry, despite having been released way back in 2015. The number of players remains impressive, and it looks like Ubisoft aims to maintain this score by releasing more downloadable content packs for the game instead of sequels.

In a recent earnings call shared on Seeking Alpha, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Alain Martinez shared the gaming giant's vision for the future of the game. First of all, they were happy to report that the number of players has gone up 500 percent. They also talked about the lack of need for sequels in such a game like "Rainbow Six Siege."

"We don't want to split the community, so we bring expansion or seasons that are actually growing the number of players," Guillemot said.

"With more live games generating very profitable recurring sales, the need for quickly offering up sequels is less relevant," Martinez added.

Since that is the case, it certainly looks like players will be getting more free expansions and content down the road, which does not seem like a bad idea. After all, making sure the players are happy is an important factor in success.

Ubisoft also shared their plan to launch Operation Health in a blog post. The three-part plan aims to improve the player's overall experience with the game. The three pillars featured in their plan are technological improvements, a new deployment process and bug fix sprints.

Technological improvements has to do with bettering their hardware in order to deliver better results. The new deployment process, on the other hand, has three steps involved when releasing new features. They will first be released on a Technical Test Server (TTS), then on PC, and lastly, on consoles. Finally bug fix sprints will see Ubisoft "addressing top community bugs in smaller batches to keep an eye on efficiency."

The post also shared the roadmap for this year, which includes four seasons. Throughout 2017, players will be introduced to eight new operators, three new free maps, new weapons and more.

It is definitely an exciting year for "Rainbow Six Siege" players. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.