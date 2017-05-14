'Rainbow Six Siege' News, Update: Ubisoft Makes Room for 'Operation Health'; Delays Hong Kong Season, Cancels Poland

Ubisoft has chosen to make room for the Operation Health project for their team-based tactical first-person shooter "Rainbow Six Siege," which requires them to delay the Hong Kong season and cancel the Poland season of the game's Year 2 Season 2 roadmap.

UbisoftUbisoft introduces the Operation Health project for "Rainbow Six Siege" which will bring in three phases of major game updates with the goal of making sure the servers remain in top condition for the years to come.

To explain Operation Health, Ubisoft said in a recent blog post: "As announced during the Six Invitational, game health is our priority. To achieve this goal we took the decision to fully dedicate the next three months to improving our game."

Ubisoft adds, "Operation Health is all about fixing several issues and investing in better technology to make sure we keep growing strong in the upcoming years."

It is understandable why Ubisoft wants to invest a handful amount of time to make sure that "Rainbow Six Siege's" performance is optimized since the game managed to gather a growing community of players despite being released in 2015.

Operation Health has "Three Pillars" that will be introduced from May to July. This means that essentially one major update will arrive each month over the course of the said period.

This month, the first pillar is referred to by Ubisoft as 'Technological Improvements' and will update the matchmaking mechanism of the game. It will also include a major revamp on the game's servers.

In June, Ubisoft is set to release the 'New Deployment Process' phase of Operation Health which will also introduce a rollback system that might come in handy "in case of emergency." Then in July, Operation Health will bring in 'Bug Fix Sprints' which, as the name suggests, will let Ubisoft keep an eye on "top reported bugs" immediately.

As mentioned, the inclusion of Operation Health meant that Ubisoft needed to choose between optimizing the servers and bringing in the initially planned game seasons this year.

The Hong Kong season has been pushed back to August alongside the addition of a GROM operator and SDU operators. Ubisoft will also add a new map and set of new weapons in August to prepare players for the start of season 3.

As for the maps to be added this year, Ubisoft explained, "We have decided to reduce the number of new maps to three this year (including the released map set in Spain) to truly prioritize our game's health."

In November, season 4 or the Korea set will kick off with the 707th SMB Operators and another new GROM operator, a new map and weapons.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.