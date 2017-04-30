Raising a Family in the Smartphone World

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Parents say it is harder than ever to raise children, and the number one reason they cite is technology, according to a new research-based book by Barna Group.

Nearly eight in 10 parents believe that they have a more complicated job in raising their kids today than their parents did raising them, says cultural commentator Andy Crouch in The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place, which was written in partnership with Barna research.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/technology-making-it-harder-to-raise-children-barna-study-181416/

