Raising a Family in the Smartphone World

Parents say it is harder than ever to raise children, and the number one reason they cite is technology, according to a new research-based book by Barna Group.

Nearly eight in 10 parents believe that they have a more complicated job in raising their kids today than their parents did raising them, says cultural commentator Andy Crouch in The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place, which was written in partnership with Barna research.

