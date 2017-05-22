Ramadan 2017: Things to know about the annual event for Muslims

Muslims are now preparing for the beginning of the annual Ramadan. Similar to the Christian celebration of Easter, the event falls on varying dates each year in accordance with a lunar calendar.

Reuters/Mohamed al-SayaghiA man reads the Qu'ran at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen June 19, 2015

When is Ramadan 2017?

This year, Ramadan will begin on May 26 and conclude on June 25. The start of fasting will be based on the sighting of the new moon. Once the month-long event ends, Muslims will gather in Mosques for prayers as they wish a blessed Eid for each other.

What is Ramadan?

It is believed that Prophet Muhammed received the Holy Book, the Qu'ran, during this month. Muslims observe the occasion by going through a month-long fasting called "Sawm." Aside from fasting between their early morning meal and nighttime meal, Muslims also spend their time on intense prayer. They are encouraged to make five prayers each day. Muslims also abstain from acts such as gossiping, swearing, sexual intercourse, and fighting.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr represents the end of Ramadan every year. Also known as the "festival of the breaking of the fast," the occasion lets Muslims gather with family and friends as they pray and eat together. They say "Eid Mubarak" to each other as a sign of wishing everyone a happy Eid. Some Muslims observe the festival, which can last up to three days, by giving money to charity.

Who can be exempted from Ramadan?

Certain groups in the Muslim community are not required to follow the event's strict fasting. These include women who are either pregnant or on their monthly period, children, the elderly, and the sick. Special circumstances let people become exempted from the fasting as well, including periods of long travel or athletes taking part in tournaments.