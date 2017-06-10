Ramadan 2017: Why Do Muslims Observe the Event?

The yearly Muslim celebration Ramadan is slated to conclude on June 24, but many non-Muslims are still not aware of the significance of this yearly religious celebration.

REUTERS/Adrees LatifAfghan refugee Shear Jaan prays after breaking fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, November 17, 2001 near the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

For Muslims, Ramadan symbolizes the month when Prophet Mohammed received revelations from Allah through the Quran, which is their holy guide. While the date of the religious event varies each year, it always falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the celebration started last May 27.

Many are aware that Muslims fast during the Ramadan. As they are not allowed to eat or drink at daytime, many wake up before dawn to eat and drink to charge their body until they can have their next meal again after sunset. The early morning meal, served between 2.30 a.m. and 3 a.m., is called suhur, while the late evening meal, which is served between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., is called iftar.

While fasting is mandated by practices, there are a few exceptions. Apart from children, those who are seriously ill and old Muslims can be excused from fasting. However, they can make up for it by feeding at least one really poor Muslim in a day.

Apart from restricting themselves from eating and drinking, many devoted Muslims also deprive themselves of vices during the Ramadan, including smoking. Refraining from sex at daytime is also mandated by practices as it is believed it can lead to sin.

The Ramadan is not only about fasting and restricting one's self from worldly pleasures, though. It is also an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith in Allah as they are encouraged to observe five daily prayers throughout the day, with many reciting the Quran before sunset.

At the end of the Ramadan, which falls on June 24 this year, Muslims celebrate it through a festival known as Eid al-Fitr, which will be celebrated the following day. The Eid al-Fitr also marks the beginning of a new month in the Islam calendar.