'Ready Player One' News: Details Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Facebook/ReadyPlayerOneMovie "Ready Player One" is based on Ernest Cline's novel.

If there is anything about the San Diego Comic-Con that fans were thrilled about, it is the fact that it was a gold mine of details for things to come: films to watch, series to follow, and games to experience. Recently concluding in Hall H, the highly anticipated Comic-Con featured Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One." The film is based on Ernest Cline's novel, which has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews all around the globe.

According to reports, the trailer of "Ready Player One" features an 80s-themed but future set atmosphere. Collaborating with Warner Bros., the teaser of "Ready Player One" features Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts. Wade lives in a slum, with trailers stacked up to form building-like structures. Inside his trailer, Wade escapes his reality by putting on his gaming gear and getting transported in the universe of Oasis, which was designed by James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

"I had to leave a lot of myself out, or I would have had to defer to another director," said Spielberg at Comic-Con. "What made me want to tell the story more than anything else was the kind of world 2045 gives to people, which is so dystopian. People are leaving the country and all of a sudden virtual reality gives you a choice, gives you another world to exist in. And you can do anything in that world — anything you can possibly imagine. ... That interaction between real life and virtual life, by the third act of this movie, is virtually nonexistent."

"Ready Player One" features a complicated world in which Wade and his team set out to unlock the highest level of Oasis. However, the story does not end there as it turns out that they are competing with corporate-funded teams that are after something that could affect the world as they know it as well as the game itself.

"Ready Player One" will premiere on March 30, 2018.