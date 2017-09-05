'Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Jacqueline Laurita's Reason For Leaving The Show Revealed

Facebook/RHNJ The new ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 8

Jacqueline Laurita explained the real reason she opted to leave Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in its return for season 8.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, Laurita confirmed that reports that she will no longer join the other cast of Bravo's long-running reality franchise.

According to the reality star, Bravo believes that she no longer has a real connection with some of her co-stars, particularly Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga who she had a falling out with in season 7.

Laurita also claimed that the network no longer has confidence that she still belongs to the group. She also revealed that she was not comfortable with the idea that she has to secure her slot again for the show by means of an audition.

"I just felt that after being on the show for seven years and putting my time and everything into that, to not have a confirmed full-time decision, with that feeling that I had to kind of tryout again, it just didn't feel right," the former reality star stated.

However, Laurita also denied that she opted to leave the show because her request for a pay raise was denied by the network.

In the interview, Laurita revealed that former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Danielle Staub is speculated to be returning for the show's upcoming season. But a new trailer from Bravo confirmed the reports.

The trailer for the show's eighth season that was posted on E! News showed that Staub is back to cause more drama in the series. She appeared in the show's premiere season but opted to leave after season 2.

Staub reportedly patched things up with Giudice, which paved the way for her return in the show. But will the ceasefire between the two very strong characters finally last this time?

Bravo aired the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT.