'Real Housewives of New York City' News: Dorinda Confronts Luann About Tom's Alleged Infidelity

In the May 24 episode of this season's "The Real Housewives of New York," Luann de Lesseps was faced once more with the rumors of her fiancé's infidelity.

(Photo: Facebook/rhnyc)A promotional photo of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City."

The episode started on a different note with Bethenny Frankel meeting with Fredrik Eklund to discuss the best strategy for selling her apartment. The former was mildly offended when Eklund advised her to declutter, and they ended up settling on the world "depersonalize" instead. They also came into an agreement on the apartment's price, which they agreed should list for $5.25 million.

In the same episode, Carole Radziwill and Ramona Singer also discussed de Lesseps' relationship with Tom D'Agostino. Radziwill mentioned that one of de Lesseps's friends revealed that the Countess might be having second thoughts about the wedding, and she wanted to discuss it with de Lesseps, but not without telling Singer first.

Singer also shared that she received a text from another woman who claimed that D'Agostino tried to grope her.

"He's so insecure and grasps at anything for attention," Singer said, reading from her phone.

Radziwill had wondered if de Lesseps wanted to be told the truth, but Singer was not sure about it either.

"Are we bad friends if we tell her or are we bad friends if we don't tell her?" Radziwill asked.

When they arrived at the Berkshires, Radziwill reviewed the evidence against D'Agostino and the two started to conspire to see if they could tell de Lesseps about his bad behavior and if there was a better way of doing so. Ultimately, they decided that the best course of action was to tell Dorinda Medley, who in turn, would end up telling de Lesseps.

And so, when de Lesseps arrived, Medley pulled her aside and told her that while she had no problem with D'Agostino, other women were "insinuating that he's still groping" other women and "calling and texting girls."

"I totally trust him, 100 percent," de Lesseps said. "I feel amazing. I know when it's right."

"I'm totally, 100 percent sure about Tom and that's all that matters," she said.

'The Real Housewives of New York City' airs on Bravo, Wednesdays at 9.p.m. ET.