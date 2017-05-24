'Red Dead Redemption 2' News: Release Date Pushed Back to Spring 2018

The developer of "Red Dead Redemption 2," Rockstar Games, recently announced that it will have to push back the release of the title to spring of 2018.

Rockstar GamesPromotional photo and sneak peek to "Red Dead Redemption 2."

In a statement, Rockstar Games explained, "This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans."

Further in the statement, Rockstar Games apologized for having to delay the game but maintained that its principle is to only release one when it is deemed to be fully ready. Hoping to make avid fans feel better, the developer shared several gameplay screenshots for them to get a sneak peek of "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Rockstar Games added that it will come up with more details in summer.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" was first announced in October 2016. The game was originally slated to be released in fall this year, which could have been sometime between late September and late December.

With the new spring 2018 target release, the "Red Dead Redemption 2" launch could be scheduled anywhere between late March to late June next year.

Since "Red Dead Redemption 2" was announced, some players have started an online petition to urge Rockstar Games to also release the game for the PC. It has already gathered more than 55,000 signatures out of its 75,000 goal.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games' recent statement only mentioned PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as the platforms which "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released on.

Since there will be major tweaks needed to be done to port the game to PC, and considering that Rockstar Games is already falling behind schedule, the future of a "Red Dead Redemption 2" PC release at day one is almost bleak. But as long as Rockstar Games has not dismissed its possibility, there is still a chance for a post-launch PC offering.