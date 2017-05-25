'Red Dead Redemption 2' Update: Rockstar Delays Game's Release, Reason Unveiled

Even before it was officially revealed last year, "Red Dead Redemption 2" was one of the most talked-about titles. Hence when it was confirmed, tons of fans grew excited knowing that the sequel was finally coming. Unfortunately, now, it is reportedly being delayed.

According to GameSpot, Rockstar Games announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be taking the backseat for the time being. It was supposed to be released come fall but is now slated to hit the shelves in spring of next year. Of course, this does not make the expecting fans happy.

The studio's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has unveiled the reason behind the delay and why such a move would actually favor the interests of the fans. Basically, the company decided to push its release back to ensure that they are able to "deliver the most extraordinary" they are capable of providing. It was the firm's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, who released the official statement during a recent earnings call.

At first, many thought that the delay was due to an ongoing issue with the developers of "Red Dead Redemption 2." Apparently, it is not because the studio just wants to push the game's release further back so as to give the team a window to deliver their vision and goal for the title. "We have not run into particular issues," Zelnick explained.

Simply put, Rockstar is building a brand-new game from the ground up. It is worth noting that this will be the very first time they will bring the "Red Dead" series to the new-generation consoles. Obviously, the studio feels the pressure of making this all possible; hence, the decision to push back the game's release date.

Express reports that while this can be a devastating revelation to some, others are still hyped for "Red Dead Redemption 2." In fact, there are fans who have seen this coming already and thus, the announcement did not come as a surprise.