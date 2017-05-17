Red Nose Day 2017 in USA News: 'Love Actually' Cast, Ben Affleck Work on Red Nose Day Promo

The cast of "Love Actually," Ed Sheeran, Mark Hamill, Liam Neeson, Ben Affleck, Bill Gates, and more have all participated in this year's Red Nose Day U.S.A. video promo to inform and encourage viewers to take part in fundraising for kids in need.

Facebook/RedNoseDayUSA Red Nose Day in the U.S. is on Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC

The star-studded clip of Red Nose Day alludes to a scene in "Love Actually" where Andrew Lincoln professes his love to Keira Knightley by holding up a bunch of cards that contain his confessions. But in the promo, Neeson, Gates, along with other personalities, reenact the scene. The entire clip informs audience of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's act of charity. For every dollar up to $1 million raised on Facebook until June 15, the foundation will match the amount.

For those who want to help, one can do so by donating or purchasing a red nose at Walgreens, the exclusive retailer of the item. One can also help organize a fundraiser in their local community. The organization provides a bunch of ideas that could be used.

Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising event aimed at ending child poverty. Half of the money raised during this time will be allotted to projects in the country. Charity organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children's Health Fund, Save the Children, and the Global Fund will be beneficiaries of the event. Meanwhile, the other half will be allotted to the poorest communities in the world, some in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

The red nose is the symbol of the organization that initiated the charity event, Comic Relief. To help raise awareness on the cause, people are encouraged to wear the nose during the day of celebration.

Red Nose Day in America will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

"Let's come together to end child poverty, one nose at a time."