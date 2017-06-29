Refurbished Apple Pencil Now Being Sold By Apple for $85

Apple has begun selling refurbished apple Pencils for $85 through its online store.

Official Apple online store websiteA photo of the refurbished Apple Pencil

On Monday, Apple started selling certified refurbished Apple Pencils exclusively for its U.S. online store. A brand new Apple Pencil currently has a price tage of $99, which means purchasing a refurbished item will help consumers save $14.

It's worth noting that a refurbished Apple Pencil is not brand new. However, Apple makes it clear that all refurbished products on their website have undergone a thorough cleaning process. They are also inspected properly to make sure that they meet the company's quality standards, including testing and full functionality. The items are later repackaged in a new box, complete with an additional tip, documentation and a Lightning adapter.

"The versatile Apple Pencil is the best tool to reach for when you need pixel‑perfect precision. Use it to jot down notes, draft a schematic, or paint a watercolor. Or sign a lease or mark up an email. Whatever you need to do, Apple Pencil is easy to use but impossible to put down," reads the product overview.

The accessory was originally launched by Apple in September 2015, along with the iPad Pro. Sinice then, the Cupertino-based manufacturer has extended support for the said device througout the iOS. Its performance for latest iPad Pro models was also improved over the years.

Aside from the Apple Pencil, refurbished models of MacBook Pro with Touch bar are also for sale. Older models like the 2015 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.7GHz with retina display have a 22 percent discount, while the newer 2016 MacBook Pro 15-inch modela with Touch Bar only have a 15 percent discount.

Tech-savvy consumers looking for a good deal on Apple devices are advised to check Apple's "Certified Refurbish" section. Models that have been recently added to the section include those that have been released in October 2016, which proves that the products being sold have not been used much by its previous owners. All items come with a one-year warranty but unfortunately, Apple only offers a limited supply of such products.