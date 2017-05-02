'Reign' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Mary Goes to the Only Person She Can Trust in Coup Against Elizabeth

A resolute Mary (Adelaide Kane) prepares to launch her most destructive attack on Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) yet in this week's installment of "Reign" season 4.

(Photo: YouTube/The CW Television Network)A screenshot from the promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 11, "Dead of Night."

The Queen of Scots is ready to take over England in episode 11, "Dead of Night." Unfortunately, they encounter a hindrance in the planning stage.

In last week's episode, Darnley (Will Kemp) felt left out in Mary's quest to keep her throne. As king and the father of Mary's child, he refuses to be put to one side to watch it all go down and should instead be part of the decisions she makes.

In "Reign" season 4, episode 11, Darnley suggests that they should initiate a coup against Elizabeth before she announces her engagement.

As the synopsis for the installment hints, the pair will be at loggerheads in deciding on their next move so it looks like Mary is willing to find other ways to pull it off.

Fortunately for them, Elizabeth is in the middle of a familiar head-versus-heart dilemma as she wrestles with her feelings for Gideon (Ben Geurens) while the pressure of finding a Catholic husband mounts.

However, she has found a greater ally in the man she has fallen head over heels for. The promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 11 shows Gideon pitching an idea on how to make sure Mary will be far from that throne.

He reminds that as long as Mary is alive, there will be Catholics who would want her with the crown. From the looks of it, Gideon is suggesting they get rid of the Queen of Scots completely.

As an apparent murder plot for her is being hatched, Mary is being extra careful in choosing her allies for her next move. Despite Darnley's attempts, it appears that she is not ready to put everything on the line by listening to a man who once betrayed her.

This is why in "Reign" season 4, episode 11, she turns to the only person she believes she can trust — Bothwell (Adam Croasdell), who assured her she does not need anyone else.

"Reign" season 4, episode 11, "Dead of Night," airs Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.