The Price of Rejecting the Holy Spirit

The Rev. Billy Graham recently explained that the one sin a person cannot be forgiven of is the sin of rejecting God's forgiveness.

In an advice column published last Friday by the Bowling Green Daily News, a person identified by the initials "N.G." asked the famed evangelist if there was an unpardonable sin.

"How big does a sin have to be before God won't forgive it? I'm afraid I've probably crossed the line (wherever it is), because I've done some terrible things and have hurt a lot of people," inquired N.G.

